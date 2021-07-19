California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,579 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $53,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $249.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,844 shares of company stock worth $51,662,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

