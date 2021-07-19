California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $56,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B&I Capital AG increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 114,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 431.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $26,435,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 40.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.45.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $334.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.76. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $335.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

