California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,667 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $46,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $174.44 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,895 shares of company stock worth $2,809,929 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

