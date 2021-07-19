California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,579 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $53,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,662,004 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

