California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $51,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $110.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.48 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,271,940. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.