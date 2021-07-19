California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,322 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $58,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.82.

Shares of SWKS opened at $188.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.38. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.