Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $38.83. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 14,922 shares trading hands.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $3,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

