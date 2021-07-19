Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $142.79. 5,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,151. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $144.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,958,000 after buying an additional 323,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

