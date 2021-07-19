Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$10.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IVPAF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.