Canaccord Genuity Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$26.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.32.
TXG stock opened at C$13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.52 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.02.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
