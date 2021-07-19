Canaccord Genuity Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$26.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.32.

TXG stock opened at C$13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.52 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.02.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

