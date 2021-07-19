Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Friday.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £12.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.10. Bonhill Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Jon Kempster acquired 68,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.