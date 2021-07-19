Canaccord Genuity Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Target Price to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.25 target price (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.03.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.06 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.