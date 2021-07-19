Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.50 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$131.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.15.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

