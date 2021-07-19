Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue $0.96 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9618 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.67 on Monday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.52 and a 12-month high of C$10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -14.24.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
