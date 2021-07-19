Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue $0.96 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9618 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.67 on Monday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.52 and a 12-month high of C$10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -14.24.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

