Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 11,504 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 171.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.15 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

