Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,544 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

