Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $32.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

