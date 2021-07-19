Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, Director Srinivas Tallapragada purchased 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 337,993 shares of company stock valued at $81,574,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.36 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

