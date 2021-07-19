Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 812 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

