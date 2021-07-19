Cappasity (CAPP) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $250,615.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

