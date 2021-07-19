Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 9,433 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.