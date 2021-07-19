Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 275,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $18,972,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -472.89 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

