Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 68.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.96. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $175.49 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

