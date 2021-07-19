Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.32 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,049. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Shares of PH stock opened at $300.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

