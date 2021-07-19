Carbon Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. Carbon has a market cap of $2.20 million and $152,167.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00100029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00147504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,725.01 or 0.99885830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,466,020 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

