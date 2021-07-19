CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $4,651,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

