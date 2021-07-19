CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,983. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

