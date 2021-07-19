CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Bin Zhou Buys 1,320,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Bin Zhou purchased 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,300,000.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

