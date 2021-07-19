CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 76.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $2,533,920.00. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,337,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,764,577.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,934 shares of company stock worth $33,088,251. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.46 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

