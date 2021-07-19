CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $3,421,577.67 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KMX opened at $130.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth $1,294,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 28.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CarMax by 64.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 85,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.