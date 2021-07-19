Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carriage Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $149,700 and have sold 36,172 shares worth $1,360,873. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $631.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

