Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Paul Beldin Sells 11,212 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Paul Beldin sold 11,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $560,712.12.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $313.27 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $137.69 and a 1 year high of $329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

