Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Jonathan F. Foster Sells 2,700 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00.

CVNA opened at $313.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.57. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $329.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

