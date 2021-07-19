Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.60.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $195.15 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $157.05 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

