Cat Rock Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 19.3% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $207,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $280,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $633.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $418.02 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

