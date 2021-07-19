Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $207.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

