Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Reduced by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 3.4% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $207.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.21 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

