C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50.
C&C Group Company Profile
