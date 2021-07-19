Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

