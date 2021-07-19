Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Decreased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Celanese accounts for about 1.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

CE traded down $6.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.33. 5,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,484. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.51. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.47 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

