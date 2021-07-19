Celestica (CLS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.210-0.270 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.21-0.27 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $7.35 on Monday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

