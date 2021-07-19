Centerbridge Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Thoma Bravo Advantage makes up about 0.1% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

TBA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

