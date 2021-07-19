Centerbridge Partners L.P. Takes $19.34 Million Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,000. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 1.8% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 7.56% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTIQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,573. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

