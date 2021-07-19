Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 66.1% in June

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CEPU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 78.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.