Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $21.26 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

