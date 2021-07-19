CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Hits $0.0317 on Major Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $2,963.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.05 or 0.00776259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,312,209 coins and its circulating supply is 47,999,338 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

