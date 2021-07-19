ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Achieves $202,870.87

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 21% against the dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $202,870.87 and approximately $17,583.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

