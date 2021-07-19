ChatCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $59,866.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,164.20 or 1.00137362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

