ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Million

Brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report $5.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $49.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $43.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.23 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.63. 1,397,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,864. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

