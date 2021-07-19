Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director R. Hewitt Pate Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director R. Hewitt Pate purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $96.31 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

